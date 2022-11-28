Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.24. 113,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,620,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $198.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.31.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

