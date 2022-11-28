Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,815,000 after purchasing an additional 848,948 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:ENB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,590. The company has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
