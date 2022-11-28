Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 660,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,527,000 after purchasing an additional 110,147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 38,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 209,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.52.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.97. 369,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,958,670. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $457.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

