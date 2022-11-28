Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 580 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 438,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 122.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 19,524 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMA. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.53. 729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,393. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

