Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 1.10% of Pineapple Energy worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEGY. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pineapple Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $545,000.

Pineapple Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

Pineapple Energy stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,434. Pineapple Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Holdings, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems.

