Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.09

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 35831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Pioneer Merger Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Merger

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACX. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Merger Company Profile

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

