Polaris (NYSE:PII) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
PII has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.67.
Polaris Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE PII opened at $112.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.29. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $127.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Polaris by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
