Polaris (NYSE:PII) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

PII has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $112.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.29. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $127.37.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Polaris

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Polaris by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.