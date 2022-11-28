Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 6.3%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 23,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,070,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSNY. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.