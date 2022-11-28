Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Short Interest Up 4,566.7% in November

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 4,566.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,217,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Premier Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of Premier Biomedical stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,751,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,657. Premier Biomedical has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Premier Biomedical

Premier Biomedical, Inc, a research-based company, discovers and develops medical products for the treatment of PTSD, cancer, and various other diseases. It offers pain management products comprising pain relief patch of hemp oil extracts; water-based and oil-based roll-on applicators; oil-based pump spray applicators; and ointments through its Website painreliefmeds.com and various distributors.

