Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Up 3,244.4% in November

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 3,244.4% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GENY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.68. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,597. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.572 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%.

