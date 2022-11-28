Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Up to $22.92

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.92, but opened at $23.46. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21.

Insider Activity

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $148,678.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $148,678.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 138,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $5,242,618.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,694,328 shares of company stock worth $120,736,870 in the last three months. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

