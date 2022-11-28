Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

PG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.72 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.16. The company has a market cap of $350.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

