Prom Trading Up 2.8% This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Prom has a market cap of $77.55 million and $2.87 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prom has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.25 or 0.00026227 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.47836692 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $2,363,145.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

