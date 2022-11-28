ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Down 4%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.93. Approximately 26,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,734,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 844.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

