Prosight Management LP Grows Stock Position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,282 shares during the quarter. Shattuck Labs comprises approximately 3.3% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prosight Management LP owned about 2.41% of Shattuck Labs worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 52.9% in the first quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 1,241,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 429,500 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 83.1% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 332,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the second quarter worth $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 46.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 31,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 60.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STTK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.19. 151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,369. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STTK shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

