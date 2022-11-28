Prosight Management LP Has $10.44 Million Position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 320.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962,691 shares during the period. Kezar Life Sciences comprises about 8.2% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KZR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kezar Life Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 28,700 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $251,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,080,352 shares in the company, valued at $53,385,490.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

NASDAQ KZR remained flat at $7.46 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,740. The firm has a market cap of $510.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 31.15, a current ratio of 31.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $18.55.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

