Prosight Management LP Sells 5,000 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Prosight Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. InMode comprises about 0.8% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of InMode worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 84,250 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

InMode Stock Performance

InMode Company Profile

INMD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,295. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.21. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $86.83.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.