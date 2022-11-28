PSI Software AG (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PSI Software AG (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

PSI Software Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSSWF remained flat at $23.22 during midday trading on Monday. PSI Software has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73.

PSI Software Company Profile

PSI Software AG develops and sells software systems and products for the energy supply, production, infrastructure, software technology, internet applications, and business consultancy sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Energy Management and Production Management. The Energy Management segment provides intelligent solutions for utility companies in the electricity, gas, oil, and water sectors, as well as for the district heating sector.

