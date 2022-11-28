PSI Software AG (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PSI Software AG (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
PSI Software Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSSWF remained flat at $23.22 during midday trading on Monday. PSI Software has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73.
PSI Software Company Profile
