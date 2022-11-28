PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Short Interest Up 5,500.0% in November

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNLRY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.0618 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

