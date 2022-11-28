Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Up 740.0% in November

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 740.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RANJY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Randstad from €45.00 ($45.92) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Randstad from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Randstad presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

OTCMKTS RANJY traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. Randstad has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $37.62.

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 3.20%. Analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.2782 dividend. This is a positive change from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. This represents a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.71%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

