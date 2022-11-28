RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $49.33 Average PT from Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAPT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,965 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Column Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 913,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 783,026 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,999,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 500,565 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $18.18 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $543.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

