RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $49.33 Average PT from Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.33.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAPT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,965 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $18.18 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $543.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88.
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
