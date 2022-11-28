Raydium 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.20 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Raydium token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $31.08 million and $8.20 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,543,866 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

