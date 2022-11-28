Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.60.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $119.56 on Thursday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

