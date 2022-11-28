Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,410,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. Red Rock Resorts makes up about 14.2% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 5.97% of Red Rock Resorts worth $213,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $145,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.62.

NASDAQ RRR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.80. 7,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,346. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.19.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

In other news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

