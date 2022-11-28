Reef (REEF) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.59 Million

Reef (REEF) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Reef has a market capitalization of $62.24 million and approximately $22.59 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,682,760,699 coins. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official website is reef.io.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

