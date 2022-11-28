Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,664,600 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,763,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664,600 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $616,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 120.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,321,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,744 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.62. 208,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,659,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $275.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

