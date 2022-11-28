Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 2,200,800 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises about 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.87% of Airbnb worth $499,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at $30,192,509.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,794 shares of company stock worth $91,682,434 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.63. 109,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,505,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $191.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Barclays increased their price target on Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

