Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 216,736 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Linde worth $222,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $342.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.77 and its 200-day moving average is $297.46.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

