Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Lockheed Martin worth $232,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $482.74. 7,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $494.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

