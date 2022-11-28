Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $212.85 Million Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,082,688 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,851,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 58,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,833,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $187,423,000 after purchasing an additional 78,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 714,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $73,055,000 after purchasing an additional 50,712 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 518,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $52,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.41. 125,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,491,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

