Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 762,548 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,917,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Intuit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $389.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $697.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $398.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.53.

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.16.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

