Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,409,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,082,500 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.0% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $828,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 80.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 154.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $86.67. The company had a trading volume of 180,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,881. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.