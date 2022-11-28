Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 28th (1COV, ADNT, AEO, AFX, ALB, ALV, ANF, ASAN, AT1, ATVI)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 28th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €36.00 ($36.73) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $12.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €154.00 ($157.14) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €271.00 ($276.53) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €3.50 ($3.57) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $86.00.

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,113 ($36.81) to GBX 3,225 ($38.13).

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price raised by Stephens from $17.00 to $19.00.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €38.00 ($38.78) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €80.00 ($81.63) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €84.00 ($85.71) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €85.00 ($86.73) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €98.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $195.00 to $215.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$33.00.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price trimmed by Bank of Montreal to C$80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $53.00.

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$80.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $330.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $200.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $185.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $236.00 to $200.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $525.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target increased by Argus from $76.00 to $81.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $445.00 to $520.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $463.00 to $513.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $450.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $275.00 to $285.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €68.50 ($69.90) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $154.00 to $150.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $155.00 to $171.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €13.00 ($13.27) to €11.00 ($11.22).

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €20.00 ($20.41) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €28.00 ($28.57) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $186.00.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £110 ($130.07) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €28.50 ($29.08) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €30.50 ($31.12) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €20.00 ($20.41) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $525.00 to $450.00.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $17.00.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $4.00 to $2.00.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $16.00.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) had its target price increased by Stephens from $28.00 to $32.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $37.00 to $48.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $75.00.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $5.00 to $2.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $86.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €26.00 ($26.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €59.00 ($60.20) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Senior (OTC:SNIRF) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.77) to GBX 140 ($1.66).

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $355.00 to $393.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price boosted by Argus from $270.00 to $295.00.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €125.00 ($127.55) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €116.00 ($118.37) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €5.10 ($5.20) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €47.00 ($47.96) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($5.44) to GBX 480 ($5.68).

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €22.60 ($23.06) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €26.00 ($26.53) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €115.00 ($117.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $2.00 to $1.00.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

