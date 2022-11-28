Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 28th (1COV, ADNT, AEO, AFX, ALB, ALV, ANF, ASAN, AT1, ATVI)

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 28th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €36.00 ($36.73) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $12.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €154.00 ($157.14) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €271.00 ($276.53) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €3.50 ($3.57) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $86.00.

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,113 ($36.81) to GBX 3,225 ($38.13).

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price raised by Stephens from $17.00 to $19.00.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €38.00 ($38.78) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €80.00 ($81.63) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €84.00 ($85.71) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €85.00 ($86.73) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €98.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $195.00 to $215.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$33.00.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price trimmed by Bank of Montreal to C$80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $53.00.

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$80.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $330.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $200.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $185.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $236.00 to $200.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $525.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target increased by Argus from $76.00 to $81.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $445.00 to $520.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $463.00 to $513.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $450.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $275.00 to $285.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €68.50 ($69.90) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $154.00 to $150.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $155.00 to $171.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €13.00 ($13.27) to €11.00 ($11.22).

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €20.00 ($20.41) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €28.00 ($28.57) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $186.00.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £110 ($130.07) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €28.50 ($29.08) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €30.50 ($31.12) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €20.00 ($20.41) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $525.00 to $450.00.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $17.00.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $4.00 to $2.00.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $16.00.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) had its target price increased by Stephens from $28.00 to $32.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $37.00 to $48.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $75.00.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $5.00 to $2.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $86.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €26.00 ($26.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €59.00 ($60.20) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Senior (OTC:SNIRF) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.77) to GBX 140 ($1.66).

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $355.00 to $393.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price boosted by Argus from $270.00 to $295.00.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €125.00 ($127.55) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €116.00 ($118.37) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €5.10 ($5.20) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €47.00 ($47.96) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($5.44) to GBX 480 ($5.68).

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €22.60 ($23.06) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €26.00 ($26.53) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €115.00 ($117.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $2.00 to $1.00.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

