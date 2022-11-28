RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RH by 146.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of RH by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of RH by 2,334.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of RH by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $2.23 on Monday, reaching $274.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.98. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $658.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Activity

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total transaction of $162,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total transaction of $162,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $37,769.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,152.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,537. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush cut shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.81.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.