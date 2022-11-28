Richards Packaging Income Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Richards Packaging Income Price Performance

Richards Packaging Income has a 52 week low of C$25.52 and a 52 week high of C$34.10.

Get Richards Packaging Income alerts:

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$109.04 million during the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.