RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.02

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 1800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 40.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $825,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $33,328,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 3.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 486,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

