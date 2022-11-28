Robert Robotti Acquires 19,713 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) Director Robert Robotti bought 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.10 per share, with a total value of $593,361.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,989,508 shares in the company, valued at $89,984,190.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Robotti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tidewater alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Robert Robotti bought 21,488 shares of Tidewater stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $637,548.96.

On Friday, November 25th, Robert Robotti bought 25,300 shares of Tidewater stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $767,602.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Robert Robotti acquired 300,000 shares of Tidewater stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $9,075,000.00.

Tidewater Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of TDW traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 506,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,182. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.52. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the third quarter worth approximately $30,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tidewater by 6.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,078,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,313,000 after buying an additional 501,582 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tidewater by 15.6% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,113,000 after buying an additional 360,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDW. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About Tidewater

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.