Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,143,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.14% of Roblox worth $380,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 412.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,839.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,836 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.96.

RBLX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.47. 112,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,706,896. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $137.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

