Rocket Pool ETH Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $133.91 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $133.91 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,256.35 or 0.07757698 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,307.75341027 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $838,794.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

