Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the October 31st total of 724,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,806,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc comprises about 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 4.6 %

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

OTCMKTS RYCEY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.04. 2,623,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

