Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Short Interest Down 87.0% in November

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCLF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. 96,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,341. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCLF. Omni Event Management Ltd raised its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 26.5% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,173,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 246,045 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 91.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 9.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,398,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 121,817 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 11.9% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 335,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

