Royal Bank of Canada Trims Green Impact Partners (OTC:GIPIF) Target Price to C$12.00

Green Impact Partners (OTC:GIPIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Green Impact Partners Trading Down 32.1 %
OTC:GIPIF opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. Green Impact Partners has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.90.
Green Impact Partners Company Profile
