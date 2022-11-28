RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 486,249 shares.The stock last traded at $11.04 and had previously closed at $11.24.
RPT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.
The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $940.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 331,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
