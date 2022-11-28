SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €19.60 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €19.60 ($20.00) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SFQ. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($15.31) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

SAF-Holland Stock Performance

ETR:SFQ opened at €9.39 ($9.58) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.03 million and a P/E ratio of 11.59. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of €5.98 ($6.10) and a 1 year high of €13.32 ($13.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.46.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

