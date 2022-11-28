Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,166,400 shares, an increase of 12,308.5% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,666.3 days.

Sasol Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SASOF remained flat at $17.54 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. Sasol has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Get Sasol alerts:

About Sasol

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.