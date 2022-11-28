Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,166,400 shares, an increase of 12,308.5% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,666.3 days.
Sasol Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SASOF remained flat at $17.54 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. Sasol has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $27.00.
About Sasol
