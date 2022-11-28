Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.88. 4,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

