Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 218.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.31. 417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,576. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.