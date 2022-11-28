Secret Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.16 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. In the last week, Secret has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and $20,216.52 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00538501 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5,281.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

