Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Given a $24.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price objective on Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Select Medical to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Stock Up 2.1 %

Select Medical stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.