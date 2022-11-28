ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,235 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of ServiceNow worth $395,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $400.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,179. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.62. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 411.32, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total value of $162,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total value of $162,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,301 shares in the company, valued at $919,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,248 shares of company stock worth $7,322,840. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.